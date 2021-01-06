Mr. Gregory “Skibo” Thomas
Mr. Gregory “Skibo” Thomas, age 65, of Fairburn, Georgia, formerly of West Point, gained his wings into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at WellStar Douglas Medical Center, Douglasville, Georgia.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by M. W. Lee Mortuary.
You Might Like
Mrs, Gladys Hardnett Staples
Mrs, Gladys Hardnett Staples, 87, of Wadley, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Lineville Health & Rehabilitation Center, Lineville. A... read more