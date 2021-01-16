Mr. James C. “Pop” Looney, 86, of LaFayette, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the East Alabama Medical Center

Pop was born in LaGrange, Georgia, Nov. 25, 1934, to the late Samuel Engo Looney and the late Ethel Bertha Johnson Looney.

Pop led a life of service to his country and his community having retired from the United States Air force in 1973 and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department in 1995. During his Air Force career Pop served in many places around the world including southeast

Asia during the Vietnam War. He was immensely proud of both his Air Force and Law Enforcement careers.

Pop was well-loved in the community, he loved his family, friends and his God. He was an active member of the Happy Valley Baptist Church in Lanett, Alabama. His passions were his grandchildren, hunting, fishing and Alabama football. He will be missed by many! Roll Tide Pop!

Graveside services will be held Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. CDT, at the LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. James Caulfield officiating.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elisabeth Levonia “Ozley” Looney, of LaFayette; daughter, Teresa Looney Lovelace (Greg), of LaFayette; son, Timothy C. Looney (Anya), of LaGrange; sister, Ailene Looney Yearta, of Kansas City, Missouri; granddaughter, Megan Lovelace Fulghum (Brandon), of Tallassee; grandson, Jacob W. Lovelace (Amber), of Wadley; step-grandson, William P. Barnes (Kristina), of LaGrange; great-granddaughters, Lily Fulghum, Lila Kate Fulghum and Adlee Lovelace; great-grandson, Asher Lovelace; step-great-grandchildren, Joey, Titus, and Elliana Whiddon; sister-in-law, Patsy Ozley Hanners (Angelo) of LaGrange, Georgia; brother-in-law, Ray Clark, of Lineville; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Thomas Engo Looney, in-laws, Clark W. Ozley, Sr., and Mae Clote Griffin Ozley, brothers-in-law, Clark W. Ozley, Jr.(Norma), James Yearta and Billy Joe Burette; and sister-in-law, Brenda Ozley Clark.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette is handling arrangements.

