Mr. Marvin James Roberts, Sr., age 81, of Valley, died peacefully at his home on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1939, in Chambers County to Joseph Clyde Roberts and Evie Mae Lankford Roberts.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Priscilla Ann “Tillie” Clanton Roberts; brothers, Frank “Chester” Roberts, William Roberts, and Clarence Roberts.

Mr. Roberts served in the United States Army and Army Reserves. He worked for over 40 years as a weaver at West Point Stevens and retired from there when the mill closed. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Marvin James Roberts, Jr.; his wife, Kathryn, of Valley; sisters, Faye Cotney, Sarah (Horace) Bradley, Betty (Bill) Brown, Marie (Bob) Daniel, Evelyn (Ron) Wagner; sisters-in-law, Barbara Roberts and Linda (Don) Harry; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST at Fairfax Cemetery. The Rev. Tim Bass officiated.

Please visit his memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Mr. Roberts, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

