Mr. Ora Lee Finley
Mr. Ora Lee Finley, 71, of LaFayette died Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Bethany House in Auburn. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Finley Cemetery, County Road 32, LaFayette at 1 p.m. (CST).
Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST).
Mr. Finley is survived by his son, David Lewis (Robin) Griffin, West Point, two daughters, Sheree Nicole Finley, Auburn and Maya F. (Roderick) Robinson, LaFayette; three sisters, Nessie Finley and Mary Finley both of Camp Hill, and Ethel (Arthur) Johnson, Waverly; three brothers, Tommie Lee Holley, Dadeville, William (Theresa) Finley and Alvin Felix Finley both of Camp Hill; two aunts, Minnie Bell Finley, Camp Hill and Lera Burton, Dudleyville; one uncle, Johnnie Lewis Hughley, Opelika; three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com.
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.
Mr. Gregory “Skibo” Thomas
Mr. Gregory “Skibo” Thomas, age 65, of Fairburn, Georgia, formerly of West Point, gained his wings into eternal rest on... read more