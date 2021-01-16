Mrs. Beatrice McFarlin Allen, 85, of Fredonia, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at her residence.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. CST at Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery in Fredonia. Pastor Janice M. Clark officiating

She leaves to cherish her loving memories eight daughters, Mary (Marvin) Brangman, of LaGrange; Patricia Allen, of Fredonia; Brenda (Dock) Pharrah, of Fredonia; Cynthia (late Ronnie) Hooks, of Fredonia, Cheryl Allen, of Marianna, Florida; Belita Allen, of Fredonia; Natalie (Coe) Bonner, of Douglasville, Georgia; Pamela (Robert) Maginley, of South Korea; two sons, Jacob (Paula) Allen, of Ford, New Jersy; Jimmie (Lee Ann) Allen, III, of Roanoke; a special niece; sister-cousin; Marilyn (Clifton) Monroe, of Slidell, Louisiana; two sisters, Luella Williams and Martha Griffin, of Lanett; two sisters-in-law, Florine (late Vester) Harris, of Riverside, California and Lucille (late Sanford) Johnson, of Five Points; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends. Precious memories remain with those who loved her and were touched by her life.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements

