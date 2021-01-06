Mrs, Gladys Hardnett Staples
Mrs, Gladys Hardnett Staples, 87, of Wadley, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Lineville Health & Rehabilitation Center, Lineville.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Wadley at 1 p.m. (CST).
Mrs. Staples is survived by her three sons, Calvin (Hazel) Staples and Tommy (Terita) Staples, both of Roanoke and Robert Staples, Wadley; and three daughters, Mary Jean Staples, Lineville, Linda G. Wilkes, Wadley, and Shirley B. (Walter) McKenzie, Lincoln; her siblings, Moline Hardnett Rowe, Wadley, Pauline Walker, Queens, New York, Vernon Hardnett, Five Points and Mable Nkanta Hardnett, Roanoke; 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.
Roy Raymond Fawley Sr., (Pop)
Roy Raymond Fawley Sr., (Pop) 79 years of age, a resident of Lanett, passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, at... read more