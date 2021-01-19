Mrs. Hattie Mae Clark, 84, of Roanoke died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 7485 County Road 278, Roanoke at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. Calvin Trammell officiating. Public viewing was at Vines Funeral Home, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Clark is survived by her beloved son: L. C. (Selita) Allen, Roanoke; two sisters, Betty J. Foster, Roanoke and Dessie Mae McCowan, Sugarland, Texas; one brother, Joe Allen, Wetumpka; 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 33 great, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

