Mrs. Jan Waldrup Browder, 69, of Marietta, Georgia, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

Jan was born in Brundidge, on June 11, 1951 to the late Ralph Waldrop and the late Okla Hicks. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church now Mercy Hill Church in Marietta. She served in many capacities at the church, and served as a volunteer at Wellstar Hospital in Austell, Georgia.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST noon CT at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett, with the Rev. Paul Howard officiating.

Jan is survived by three children, Michael (Candace) Lauderdale, of Woodstock, Georgia, Tonya Hurst, of Opelika and Greg (Alexis) Lauderdale, of Powder Springs, Georgia; two sisters, Alice Faye (Ronnie) Ray, of Ooltewah, Tennessee and June Teel, of Huguley; one brother, Hubert Thrash, of Opelika; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

