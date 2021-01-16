Mrs. Mary Jo Flurry Gossett, age 93, of Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Bethany House in Auburn.

Mrs. Gossett was born on March 30, 1927, in Tallapoosa County, to the late Tom and Emma Pearl Flurry. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Bernard Gossett, Sr.; her sister, Hattie Jean Flurry; her brothers, Fred, James and Max Flurry.

She was a very dedicated member of the Fairfax United Methodist Church. She loved the church, and she cherished the relationships with her church family she had made over a lifetime. She was an accomplished organist and played at the church for over 50 years.

Mrs. Gossett was employed by West Point Pepperell as the secretary to the Public Relations Director, and she retired after 21 years of service in 1998 to become a full-time grandmother to the “apple of her eye,” William Jackson Allgood.

She was an avid Auburn University football fan and was truly knowledgeable about the game of football.

She is survived by her children, Jeananne (Billy) Allgood and Jim Gossett, Jr.; grandson, William Jackson Allgood; and two nieces.

Graveside services were held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at Fairfax Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Messer officiating.

The family received friends after the graveside on Friday at the Fairfax United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

The family respectfully declines the gift of flowers and requests that memorials be made to the Fairfax United Methodist Church in her memory.

