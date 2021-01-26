Point University holds tuition and fees constant for 2021-22 academic year
Point University announced its plan to hold tuition and fees constant for the upcoming academic year. The decision was approved by the board of trustees as a response to the financial impacts of COVID-19 for many students and their families.
According to the university, most higher education institutions budget for annual tuition and fees increase of 3-4 percent, which provides funds to serve its students. However, this year these costs will remain the same as costs for the 2020-21 academic year. This freeze could provide a student an annual savings of $800 or more.
“We know that many of our students and their families are struggling financially as a result of the pandemic,” Dr. Stacy Bartlett, chief advancement and enrollment officer said in a press release. “Keeping tuition rates the same as the previous year is one way we can help ensure a Point education remains affordable for them.”
