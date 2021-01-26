Remembering Hank Aaron
Did you know that the Valley Times-News was covering the Braves vs. Dodgers game on April 4, 1974, when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth’s 40-year-old record? The sports editor at the time, Randy Cox snapped this photo just after Aaron made contact with number 715. Check out tomorrow’s edition of VTN for the full story.
On Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST, the world will honor the baseball great in a ceremony at Truist Park in Atlanta. Aaron died at his Atlanta home on Friday, at the age of 86. The Fulton County medical examiner ruled Aaron’s death was of natural causes.
Fans can watch live on MLB Network, FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast and the service will be streamed live on Braves.com and the Braves’ Facebook and YouTube pages.
