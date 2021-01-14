The Village to hold food distribution on Saturday

VALLEY — Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) will have a day of service on Saturday, Jan. 16. From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. EST, the volunteer group will have a food distribution at Valley Sportsplex.

“Our goal is to feed 100 families,” said Bridgette Wilson. “We are partnering with Givorns Foods on this, and we want to feed at least 100 local families. The food will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis. This is our way of serving the community over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.”

Participants are asked to follow the line of cars to the Sportsplex parking lot, and won’t have to get out of their vehicle. Food will be given to you at the end of the line.

Anyone who wishes to donate to The Village to help them continue their good works in the Valley area may do so by donating via CASH APP at $TheVillageVCO.

“We truly appreciate any time spent or seed sown to the cause of giving back to the community,” Wilson said.

The Village is made up of adults who grew up in the Valley, went to school here and went on to professional careers elsewhere. They still consider their hometown a special place and want to give back to it.

They do this through such activities as food distributions, book bag and school supply giveaways and litter cleanup details.

“We recently had a cleanup with our Community Youth (a.k.a The Junior Villagers),” Wilson said. “We collected over 30 bags of trash from our roadsides.”

