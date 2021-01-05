USACE starts timber harvesting

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District (USACE) is advising visitors the West Point Lake project is beginning its timber harvesting operations of selected timber stands around West Point Lake. The project began on Monday, Jan. 4.

A portion of these operations will affect the use of the Lakeside trails near the Project Management Office. When equipment operations begin, all trails south of Resource Management Drive and West of Fuller Road extending to the Chattahoochee River will be closed to the public. These trails include:

4Mayors Mile

4Adventure Jam

4Hack-N-Yack

4portions of Turkey Run

Once the operations are complete the trails will be cleared of debris and opened for public access.

Each year, the USACE harvests several hundred acres of timber to promote the growth of desirable trees and plants, stimulate regeneration, and provide cover for wildlife habitats.

For more information contact Park Ranger Derrick Wilkerson at the West Point Lake Project Management Office at (706) 645-2937.

