Valley police reports for Jan. 19
› Report of identity theft in the 300 block of MLK Drive.
› Report of theft 2 (Stihl Demolition Saw) in the 1100 block of County Road 522.
› Damon Gene Coggins, age 22, of Valley, charged with possession of marijuana 2 & possession of drug paraphernalia.
› Nakia Francisco Evans, age 46, of Lanett, charged with possession of marijuana 1.
