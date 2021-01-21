Valley police reports for Jan. 19

› Report of identity theft in the 300 block of MLK Drive.

› Report of theft 2 (Stihl Demolition Saw) in the 1100 block of County Road 522.

› Damon Gene Coggins, age 22, of Valley, charged with possession of marijuana 2 & possession of drug paraphernalia.

› Nakia Francisco Evans, age 46, of Lanett, charged with possession of marijuana 1.

