Barbara Franks Strickland, 78, of Opelika, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Barbara was born in Macon County, North Carolina to Jake and Belle Franks.

She is survived by children, Donnie Hugh Strickland Jr., of Valley, Norman Strickland (Bill), of Las Vegas, Darryell Strickland (Dawn), of Las Vegas, Debbie Strickland Chism (Jimmy), of Opelika, Darron Strickland (Brandy), of Opelika; nephew/nieces who were like children, Lamar Daniel, Pam Weyerman, and Elizabeth Waters; sister, Geneva O’Shields; sisters-in-law, Gwen and Syble Franks; and brother-in-law, Jerry Strickland; grandchildren, Kyle, Kristine, Kourtney, Zach, Carter, Jarred, Emily, Ricky, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Chipper, Damon, Jasmine, Delilah, Aneliece, Kamirun, Kaiden, Savannah, Karen, Katie, and Julie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donnie Strickland Sr.; daughter, Deirdra Strickland Odneal; grandson, LCpl Jeffrey Brandon Strickland USMC; brothers, Orvel, Canary, Edward, Vernon, and Lewis, sisters, Wilma, Leila, and Carolyn.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church Opelika. She worked as a Foster Grandmother with EASE at King Head Start Center in Auburn.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking, playing bingo, traveling, camping and spending time with other retired military families. Her greatest love was her family, especially grand and great-grandchildren and her love and faith in God. She was proud to be a military wife and supported military and law enforcement.

Graveside services were held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. CST/ noon EST at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett. The Rev. Sean Rezek officiated.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home LaFayette handled arrangements.

