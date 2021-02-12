CCDA partners with #ICareAlabama for food distribution

LANETT — The Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA) is partnering with I Care Alabama on a food distribution that will be taking place at the Lanett Mill parking lot. It will start at 8:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and will continue until all the food is given out.

Participants are being asked to remain in their cars and proceed single file until they reach the delivery point. Each car will receive two boxes filled with two kinds of meat, dairy products, fruits and vegetables.

Each box weighs an estimated 40 pounds.

“They will be sending down between 1.100 to 1,200 boxes,” said CCDA office manager Cori Cook. “I Care Alabama has been operating in the Birmingham area for some time. They reached out to us in November. We worked out the details and have decided to do it on Feb. 17.”

Cook said she became aware of the work being done by I Care Alabama when she took a course at Auburn University.

“I talked to someone from the Birmingham area who was familiar with it, and they got me in touch with its founder, Frank Woodson,” she said. “They have been active in Birmingham for some time and are extending into other parts of the state.”

The organization is assisting families not just in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic but also helps those who have been impacted by natural disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes and floods.

Its mission is to assist those who are experiencing food insecurity, something that has been exacerbated by the lack of school meals and job losses.

“We believe the coordination of services is critical for Alabama’s most vulnerable families,” reads the I Care Alabama website. “We are prepared to help supply those affected with immediate needs.”

Cook is asking people to reach out to her before going to the distribution. She can be reached at (706) 588-8787.

“We just want people to understand that they need to remain in their cars, and we will take care of it,” she said. “Everyone at the distribution point will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing the best we can.”

Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy said that he’s grateful the city has been chosen as a food distribution site.

“I want to thank Eddie and William Robles and Marie Stilwell for the use of the parking lot sites,” he said. “Our police officers will be there to help keep the traffic moving. I Care Alabama has been successful in lots of communities around the state. We are looking forward to Lanett joining that fast-growing list. We hope I Care Alabama can make it back here to do this again.”

