Chambers County man struck and killed by train in Opelika

According to Lee County coroner, Bill Harris, at approximately 1:48 p.m., 63-year-old Jerome Beaty of Chambers County was killed when he was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern train. According to Harris, it is unclear why Beaty was on the tracks behind a business located at 1900 Marvyn Parkway. No foul play is suspected and the incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department and the Lee County Coroner’s office,

