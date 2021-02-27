February 27, 2021

Chambers County man struck and killed by train in Opelika

By Staff Reports

Published 10:16 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

According to Lee County coroner, Bill Harris, at approximately 1:48 p.m., 63-year-old Jerome Beaty of Chambers County was killed when he was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern train. According to Harris, it is unclear why Beaty was on the tracks behind a business located at 1900 Marvyn Parkway. No foul play is suspected and the incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department and the Lee County Coroner’s office,

