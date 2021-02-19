Chambers County to participate in tax holiday

MONTGOMERY – From Friday, Feb. 26, to Sunday, Feb. 28, Alabama will observe the state’s 10th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. The Alabama Retail Association encourages Alabamians to restock emergency supplies in homes, workplaces and vehicles during this three-day tax holiday.

“Severe weather can occur at any time, in any season,” Alabama Retail President Rick Brown said in a press release. “The tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when storms strike.”

Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from the state’s 4-percent state sales tax, and in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items as well. The tax holiday means shoppers can save as much as 10 percent on these items in some areas of the state.

The cities of Valley, Lanett and LaFayette have all opted in to participate in the tax holiday.

From 12:01 a.m. Feb. 26 to midnight Feb. 28, the tax-exempt items include the following priced at $60 or less:

4Flashlights, lanterns

4Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

4Batteries

4First-aid kits

4Cell phone charger

4Two-way radios

4Manual can openers

4Tarps and plastic sheeting

4Duct tape

4Fire extinguishers

4Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope

Other tax-free items include coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors. Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax free.

A full list of items can be found on the Alabama Retail website.

