Chambers County to participate in tax holiday
MONTGOMERY – From Friday, Feb. 26, to Sunday, Feb. 28, Alabama will observe the state’s 10th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. The Alabama Retail Association encourages Alabamians to restock emergency supplies in homes, workplaces and vehicles during this three-day tax holiday.
“Severe weather can occur at any time, in any season,” Alabama Retail President Rick Brown said in a press release. “The tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when storms strike.”
Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from the state’s 4-percent state sales tax, and in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items as well. The tax holiday means shoppers can save as much as 10 percent on these items in some areas of the state.
The cities of Valley, Lanett and LaFayette have all opted in to participate in the tax holiday.
From 12:01 a.m. Feb. 26 to midnight Feb. 28, the tax-exempt items include the following priced at $60 or less:
4Flashlights, lanterns
4Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
4Batteries
4First-aid kits
4Cell phone charger
4Two-way radios
4Manual can openers
4Tarps and plastic sheeting
4Duct tape
4Fire extinguishers
4Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope
Other tax-free items include coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors. Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax free.
A full list of items can be found on the Alabama Retail website.
