Doyle D. Owens, age 79, of Lanett, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Owens was born in Fredonia, on May 6, 1941, to the late Homer Lee and Emma Irene Finley Owens.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Wanda “Dawn” Owens; brother, Weyman Owens, brother and sister-in-law, James and Elizabeth “Sis” Owens; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Barbara Owens; brothers, Royce, Horace, Ronald, and Dana Marvin Owens.

Mr. Owens began working as the manager of the Big Apple Grocery Store in West Point. He went on manage the Food Giant and Super Value grocery stores. He later owned and operated Owens’ Grocery in Fredonia until his retirement. He was a member of Lanier Baptist Church.

He was an avid outdoorsman in his younger years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his son, Lee (Donna) Owens, Lanett; grandson, Barclay Owens, Nashville; sister-in-law, Betty Owens, Manchester, Georgia; brother, Alan (Nancy) Owens, Dadeville; brother, Hoyt (Shirley) Owens, Lanett; sister-in-law, Sharon Owens, Smiths Station; brother, Warner (Ruby) Owens, Warm Springs, Georgia; brother, Farris (Helen) Owens, Tampa, Florida; sister, Doris (Danny) Wood, Floyd, Virginia.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST at Fairfax Cemetery in Valley with the Rev. F. Todd Henderson and the Rev. Mike Hawkins officiating.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

