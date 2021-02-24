EAMC donates land to Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind

In an effort to improve health care for residents of east central Alabama, East Alabama Medical Center has donated a parcel of land in Opelika to the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB). The land is located on the southeast corner of Dunlop Drive and Waverly Parkway. Construction bids are currently taking place for the 7,900-square-foot facility, and AIDB expects to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in mid-April.

EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill, who serves as secretary on the AIDB Foundation Board of Directors, says helping AIDB open a new location in Opelika will be extremely beneficial to deaf and blind residents throughout the area.

“We’re so excited that the AIDB has chosen to build a regional facility here that will serve five counties in this area,” Grill said. “And we’re pleased to provide them the land for this facility that will basically make them a next-door neighbor to our Opelika campus. We fully support the mission of AIDB and the great work they do. This partnership is vital for our residents.”

“We sincerely appreciate the support of EAMC,” said John Mascia, Au.D., President of AIDB.

“Our purpose at AIDB is to transform the lives of those we serve beyond expectations by refusing to let adversity limit any individual’s potential. Strong community partnerships, such as our relationship with EAMC, will allow us to do great work with the local deaf, blind and deafblind community.”

The AIDB Opelika Regional Center will serve Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

