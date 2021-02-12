Gov. Ivey awards funds to 17 agencies, that assist domestic violence victims across Alabama, including Chambers

MONTGOMERY— Seventeen nonprofit agencies across Alabama whose primary focus is to assist domestic violence victims will receive additional financial assistance through the state’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund, Gov. Kay Ivey announced.

The trust fund was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2015 and endorsed by then Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey, who continues her support of the program.

“Domestic violence should not be an issue, yet it occurs and unfortunately infiltrates every segment of society and every part of the state,” Gov. Ivey said. “These funds go to help those who are impacted by the ugliness of domestic violence by providing them with shelter and security.”

Funded through a marriage recording fee, the trust fund is managed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Funds are issued on a quarterly basis to agencies. Appropriations to each agency are determined by several factors, including service area population and the number of domestic violence occurrences within those service areas.

“Gov. Ivey is aware of the valuable services these agencies provide to families who are trapped in domestic violence situations and have nowhere to turn,” ADECA Director Kenneth Bowell said. “These services are provided for free and administered by skilled, compassionate staff members, including many who have been in those same situations themselves.”

In the first three quarters of fiscal year 2020, ADECA has distributed a total of $1.3 million from the trust fund to agencies statewide.

Domestic violence agencies allocated to receive funds and the counties they serve are:

Penelope House (Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties)

(Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties) Baldwin Family Violence Center (Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties)

(Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties) House of Ruth (Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties)

(Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties) SABRA Sanctuary (Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties)

(Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties) Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties)

(Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties) Crisis Center of Russell County (Russell County)

(Russell County) Domestic Violence Intervention Center (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties)

(Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties) Safehouse of Shelby County (Chilton, Clay, Coosa and Shelby counties)

(Chilton, Clay, Coosa and Shelby counties) SAN (Turning Point) (Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa counties)

(Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa counties) YWCA of Central Alabama (Blount, Jefferson and St. Clair counties)

(Blount, Jefferson and St. Clair counties) Second Chance (Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah, and Talladega counties)

(Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah, and Talladega counties) Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama (Walker County)

(Walker County) Victim Services of Cullman (Cullman County)

(Cullman County) Safeplace Inc. (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties)

(Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties) Domestic Violence Crisis Services (Cherokee, DeKalb, and Marshall counties)

(Cherokee, DeKalb, and Marshall counties) AshaKiran (Madison, Mobile and Jefferson counties)

(Madison, Mobile and Jefferson counties) Crisis Services of North Alabama (Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties)

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

