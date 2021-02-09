Inmate dies at Troup County Jail

An inmate at the Troup County jail has died after an apparent medical emergency, according to a Troup County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Raemond Daniel, 46, died after being transferred to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. TCSO was notified just before midnight that Daniel was experiencing a possible medical emergency. The press release said he had become unconscious and was not breathing. CPR was administered. After a short time, fire and EMS personnel arrived and took over care and transported Daniel to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center while continuing life saving measures. TCSO said a short time after arriving at the emergency department, Daniel was pronounced deceased after all efforts to revive him were exhausted.

As standard procedure regarding any inmate death or serious injury, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified and responded to the Troup County Jail in which they began an independent investigation. The deceased will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy although TCSO said it appears at this time that Daniel suffered a serious medical emergency.

