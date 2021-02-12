Mr. John H. Grizzell

John H. Grizzell, 70, of LaGrange, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Mr. Grizzell was born July 27, 1950, in Albertville, to the late Hubert Clarence Grizzell, Sr. and Pearl Eloise Fann Grizzell Womble. He was a member and past Elder of West Point Presbyterian Church. John was a board member of the Troup County Sportsman’s Club and the West Point Lions Club and was “Mr. Fix-it” to his family. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Norma Susan Hanson and Carol Jean Dumont.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Julia C. Grizzell; daughters, Kate Grizzell and Ginny (Jacob) Workman; grandsons, Colton Workman and Sawyer Workman; brothers, James “Dick” (Inger) Grizzell and Hubert “Pete” Grizzell, Jr; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the West Point Presbyterian Church or West Point Lions Club in memory of John C. Grizzell.

Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.

Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange.

