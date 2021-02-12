Mr. Sanders Brooks, 83 of LaFayette, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Public viewing was held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Jimmial Harrison, Sr. officiating

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife of 61 years, Barbara Jean Thomas Brooks, of LaFayette; four sons, Sanders Lewis Brooks, Jr., Calvin (Vanessa) Brooks, Desmond (Shaneka) Brooks, and Tracy (Bridgett) Brooks, all of LaFayette; daughter, Rebecca B. Lockhart of LaFayette; four sisters-in-law, Hurley (John) Ray, of LaFayette, Geraldine (Mose) Todd and Cathy Houston, both of Opelika and Doris Brooks, of LaFayette; three brothers-in-law, Tommy Beaty and Jerome Beaty, both of Opelika and Walter (Barbara) Beaty, of Lanett; aunt, Carrie S. Henderson, of LaFayette; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

