Mrs. Brenda Jean (Lockhart) Martin, 62, of Columbus, Georgia (formerly of LaFayette) died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center, Columbus, Georgia.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. Daniel Todd officiating.

Mrs. Martin is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Lewis Edward Martin, Columbus, Georgia; three daughters, Shirley Martin, Christina (Terry) Smith and Quintina (Delgeanetta) Pittman, all of Columbus, Georgia; one sister, Joann Goodwin, Lanett; two brothers, Jerome Harris and Jessie Harris, both of LaFayette; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

