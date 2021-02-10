Mrs. Dolly Williamson, age 95, of Valley, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the EAMC Lanier Nursing Home in Valley. She was born on April 5, 1925, in Five Points.

Mrs. Williamson is survived by her son, Jim (Debbie) Williamson; her son-in-law, William Ingram; her grandchildren, Billy (Karen) Ingram, Jay (Holly) Ingram, and Jake Williamson; her great-grandchildren, Piper Ingram, Pryce (Perry) Alley, Parker Ingram, Erin Ingram, and Emily Ingram. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jabus Williamson, Jr.; her daughter, Ann Williamson Ingram; her siblings, Buck Powers, Jesse Powers, Leon Powers, Allen Powers, Cooter Powers, Frances Hubbard, and Doris Lee.

Mrs. Williamson was a longtime member of Langdale Congregational Christian Church. She was a retired employee of West Point Pepperell. She loved spending time in her yard with her flowers.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EST) at the graveside in Resthaven Cemetery in Lanett. The Rev. Ronnie Jordan officiated.

Please visit Mrs. Williamson’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Mrs. Williamson, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

