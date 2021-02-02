Mrs. Elizabeth King White received her angel wings on her 94th birthday, Jan. 31, 2021, at EAMC-Lanier.

Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas White, and her brother, Joe King.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Frankie) Mitchum; Gayle (Julian) Elmore; her grandchildren, Benji (Julie) Mitchum, Amber (Jamie) Goggans, Blake (Lindsay) Mitchum, Taylor (Katie) Price, Lauren (Scott) Dabbs, Elizabeth (Jake) McCord; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Beasley, Price Goggans, Greenlee Dabbs, Emily Kate Goggans, Kip Hunter, Andrew Price, Cameron Price, and Charlotte McCord. She is also survived by sisters, Martha Eaves and Elsie Armstrong, and sister-in-law, Billie Anne King, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. White spent 32 years in the nursing field. She graduated from Presbyterian Hospital Nursing School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and did post graduate work in Chicago Lying-In Hospital in Chicago. She came to Lanier Memorial Hospital to be an obstetric supervisor when the hospital opened and finished her nursing career with Dr. John Morgan.

As an active member of Lanett First United Methodist Church, Mrs. White taught the 4-year-old Sunday school class, was the Sunday school secretary, a member of the church choir, and served as Altar Guild Chairman for many years. She was also a member of UMW and missionary circle. She spent countless hours volunteering at the church that was dear to her heart.

Affectionately known by many as Mama Lib, she was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to more than just her family.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett, with the Rev. Paul Messer officiating. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lanett First United Methodist Church or to one’s favorite charity.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

