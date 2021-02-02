Mrs. Ruth Howard

Ruth Howard, age 90, of Lanett, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the EAMC Lanier Memorial Hospital in Valley.

Mrs. Howard was born in Tibbie on Jan. 24, 1931, to the late Iron Patrick and Irma Gilley Patrick. In addition, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse G. Howard, Jr. and a brother, D.W. Patrick.

She attended Livingston University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education.

Mrs. Howard and her husband were lifelong educators who served in several school districts across the state of Georgia. To name a few, she taught at West Point High School, Blanchard Elementary School, and Winterfield Elementary School. She was also the cheerleading sponsor at West Point High School.

She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia for several years and later moved her membership to Lanett First Baptist Church, upon returning to the Valley. She taught Sunday School class for well over 30 years at Morningside Baptist Church, West Point First Baptist Church, and other churches. She loved to sing in the church.

She was a lady with of strong faith and her reliance on God. She was a lady who ministered and witnessed to others and was able to help many ladies who needed help in their lives.

When she and her husband were able, they both enjoyed doing yard work together.

She is survived by her sons, J. Gray (Nancy H.) Howard, III, Lanett, Kenneth P. (Kelli J.) Howard, Valley; grandchildren, Jess (Emily) Howard, IV, Zachary (Carma) Howard, Jordan (T. J.) Newman, Holly (Brandon) Elliott; great-grandchildren, Connor Howard, Caleb Howard, Scarlett Newman, Ava Newman; siblings, Maude Taylor, George Patrick, Sadie Burgin, Peggy (Larry) Brewer; sister-in-law, Annette Howard; brother-in-law, Wayne Farmer; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Fairfax Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. EST. The Rev. Ronnie Jordan officiated.

Flowers will be accepted or the family requests that memorial donations be made in her memory to the Lanett First Baptist Church, 701 South 6th Street, Lanett, Alabama 36863.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Howard, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

