One person shot in Lanett Tuesday evening

On Tuesday at approximately 6:22 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 Block of S. 8th Avenue in reference to a subject with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from Lanett Police Department. The victim was provided medical attention by Lanett Fire and EMS and transported by Life Flight to an area hospital for further medical treatment.

Upon initial investigation, it appeared that the vehicle that the victim was driving was shot into, according to the press release said.

After the driver was shot, his vehicle collided with an unrelated vehicle on the roadway.

The case is under further investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Waldrop with the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (334) 644-5295.

