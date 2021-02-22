Opelika police officer struck by vehicle during chase ending in Chambers County

According to a press release from the Opelika Police Department, on Feb. 22 at 4:50 PM EST the Opelika Police Department responded to a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 Northbound which began in Auburn. According to the release, OPD Officers pursued the vehicle into Chambers County where the suspects where ultimately taken into custody. “During the pursuit, an OPD officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene,” the press release said. The incident remains under investigation by local agencies.

