Suspect sought in assault, auto theft

According the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Feb. 06, 2021, deputies responded to the 11000 Block of Chambers County Road 267. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with the homeowner who advised he had been assaulted by a person with a knife as he entered the residence.

The suspect is described as a white male, who while fleeing after a struggle between the suspect and victim, took the victim’s 2005 Silver Chevrolet Impala.

If anyone has any information, please contact Lt. Jeff Hinkle at (334)864-4335 or crime stoppers at (334)215-stop.

