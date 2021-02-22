The state of Alabama holds second annual free college application event
Montgomery – The state’s second Free Alabama College Application Week event for this school year is being held from Feb. 22-26. During this weeklong effort, Alabama high school seniors will have opportunities to apply for colleges and universities throughout our great state. Many postsecondary institutions statewide have officially waived their application fees for this event including:
- Marion Military Institute
- Shelton State Community College
- Snead State Community College
- Spring Hill College
- Stillman College
- Talladega College
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama in Huntsville
- Alabama A&M University
- Alabama State University
- Auburn University at Montgomery
- Coastal Alabama Community College
- Enterprise State Community College
- Huntingdon College
- Jacksonville State University
- Miles College
- University of West Alabama
- Troy University
- Tuskegee University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Montevallo
- Wallace Community College-Dothan
- Wallace State Community College
The key goal of Alabama College Application Week is to inspire students and inform parents about the true benefits of attending college and earning postsecondary degrees.
This annual event was created through a partnership between the Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE), Alabama Community College System (ACCS), Alabama Possible organization, and the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).
Earlier this month, a professional development workshop was held for Alabama high school counselors, career coaches, and local coordinators to provide them with information for this statewide college application event. Each educator received important details and the official list of participating colleges and universities.
Chambers Academy holds annual science fair
