The Village to hold free food drive in LaFayette on Feb. 21

LaFAYETTE — Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) will be partnering with the City of LaFayette to have a food drive at LaFayette High School on Saturday, Feb. 21. It will be taking place from 9 a.m. till noon CT. Food will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. The first 400 families in line will each receive a box of blessings.

“Please spread the word and let’s make sure the seniors in LaFayette have transportation so they can receive their box of blessings,” said The Village member Bridgette Heard Wilson. “We understand that there are still uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. but we are excited to help our Chambers County friends in need.”

Wilson added that COVID-19 public health recommendations would be followed in the distribution. Masks must be worn and everyone is asked to observe social distancing.

“There will be one box of food per family, and all participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while the food is being distributed,” Wilson said.

This is a free event. Anyone with questions may contact Valley Community Outreach at TheVillage.vco@gmail.com.

