Victim in Cusseta shooting identified
The Lee County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed Monday in a domestic disturbance on Lee Road 2085.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Stacey Brown Walls, 49, was allegedly shot and killed by her son, 19-year-old Austin Walls, Monday afternoon at a residence just over the Lee County line. Austin Walls has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Lee County Jail.
According to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, five others were at the location at the time of the shooting, including three children. During the investigation, LCSO recovered a 9 mm handgun believed to have been involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information in regard to this investigation is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651, (334)-737-7150 or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at (334) 215 STOP (7867).
Inmate dies at Troup County Jail
An inmate at the Troup County jail has died after an apparent medical emergency, according to a Troup County Sheriff’s... read more