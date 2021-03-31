Seven local players selected in ASWA All-State rosters

Seven players from Chambers County were named to their respective Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State basketball teams.

Lanett had three players selected, while Valley, LaFayette, Springwood and Chambers Academy each had one player selected.

Lanett seniors Kintavious Dozier and Trey Abner each made one of the four 2A boys teams. Dozier was one of the best players in the state and arguably the best player in the county this season, earning a first-team selection. The senior averaged 31 points, six rebounds and six assists a game for most of the season, adding in 69 steals.

Abner was the Panthers’ second-leading scorer, averaging 15.3 points a game while grabbing 9.3 rebounds a game. He added 23 blocks, which led the team and 28 steals.

Junior Breanna Glaze was named as an honorable mention. The junior led Lanett’s girls’ team in scoring and rebounds, averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds a game. She will score her 1,000th point next season.

Chambers Academy senior Payton Allen was named to the AISA boys’ team first team, while Springwood senior Tyrese Ferguson was named to the AISA second team.

Allen nearly averaged a double-double this season, averaging 19 points and nine rebounds a game. He added six assists per game as well. Ferguson averaged 13.4 points and 9.35 rebounds a game.

LaFayette senior Feliah Greer was named to the 2A girls’ second team. Greer was a force for the Bulldogs this season, averaging 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists a game.

Valley senior Quez Trammell was named to the 6A boys’ honorable mention in his final year as a Ram. He led the Rams in scoring and rebounding, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds a game.

Below is the list of all-state teams that a Chambers County player was selected to be apart of:

CLASS 6A BOYS

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen, Jr., F, 6-6

BJ Harris, Scottsboro, Sr., G, 5-9

Rylan Houck, Oxford, Jr., F, 6-5

Brody Peebles, Hartselle, Sr., G, 6-2

Rayven Turner, Mountain Brook, Sr., F-G, 6-6

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Kolby Horace, Spanish Fort, Jr., G, 6-2

Jo Jo James, Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-0

Josh Paige, Eufaula, Jr., G, 6-4

RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-10

Kelvon Townsend, Woodlawn, Sr., F, 6-4

THIRD-TEAM ALL-STATE

Jalon Chapman, Buckhorn, Sr., C, 6-5

Colby McAllister, Spanish Fort, Jr., F, 6-3

Justin Moore, Oxford, Sr., G, 6-3

Vincent Reeves Jr., Shades Valley, Sr., G-F, 6-4

Rodarius Thomas, Eufaula, Sr., F, 6-3

HONORABLE MENTION

Bo Barber, Mountain Brook, Sr., G, 5-9

Tyre Patterson, Athens, Sr., G, 6-2

Jacquez Trammell, Valley, Sr., G-F, 6-4

Greedy Williams, Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-3

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tyler Davis, Mountain Brook

CLASS 2A GIRLS

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Ace Austin, Spring Garden, 8th, G, 5-5

Molly Heard, Pisgah, Jr., G-F, 5-11

Kamie Kirk, Hatton, Sr., C, 6-0

Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co., Sr., C-F-G, 6-3

Toni West, Cold Springs, Sr., G, 5-7

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Ahniya Foster, Midfield, Sr., F, 5-10

Feliah Greer, LaFayette, Sr., F, 5-9

Makenna Long, G.W. Long, Jr., G, 5-8

Whitney Novak, St. Luke’s, Sr., F, 5-11

Kallie Tinker, Pisgah, So., G, 5-3

THIRD-TEAM ALL-STATE

Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke’s, Jr., G, 5-8

Josie Harville, Hatton, Sr., G, 5-7

Lanie Henderson, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 5-9

Raven McCain, B.B. Comer, Sr., G, 5-9

Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, Jr., G-F, 5-10

HONORABLE MENTION

Jaylyn Baker, Elba, Sr., F, 5-10

Breanna Glaze, Lanett, Jr., G, 6-2

Khashya Richardson, Luverne, So., G, 5-5

Reagan Taylor, Horseshoe Bend, Fr., G, 5-7

COACH OF THE YEAR

Carey Ellison, Pisgah

CLASS 2A BOYS

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Dre Burroughs, Clarke Co., Sr., G, 5-10

J.D. Davison, Calhoun, Sr., G, 6-3

Kintavious Dozier, Lanett, Sr., G, 6-0

Damariee Jones, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-4

Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher, Sr., G, 6-4

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Ridge Harrison, Hatton, Sr., G, 6-3

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., Jr., G, 6-2

Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Cade Phillips, Westbrook Christian, So., F, 6-8

THIRD-TEAM ALL-STATE

Travaunta Abner, Lanett, Sr., F, 6-2

Raymon Bryant, Cottonwood, Jr., G, 6-2

Anthony Johnson, Midfield, Jr., G, 6-3

Luke Maples, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G, 5-9

Garyn Sharpe, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 6-3

HONORABLE MENTION

Joshua Curtis, Calhoun, Sr., F, 6-5

Hayes Floyd, Ariton, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Braden Ray, Red Bay, Sr., G, 6-5

Logan Wilkins, Addison, Sr., F, 6-6

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Willoughby, Cold Springs

AISA BOYS

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

4Payton Allen, Chambers Academy, Sr., G, 6-4

Javon Christian, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., G-F, 6-1

Cole Pritchett, Clarke Prep, Sr., G, 6-0

Sam Rowley, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 6-3

Jay Sinclair, Glenwood, Sr., G, 6-2

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

Dakota Baxter, Jackson Academy, Jr., F, 6-3

Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts, So., G, 6-3

Chase Dumas, Macon-East, Sr., G, 6-6

Tyrese Ferguson, Springwood, Sr., F, 6-4

Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy, So., G, 5-10

THIRD-TEAM ALL-STATE

Montae Callaway, North River Christian, Jr., G, 6-2

Ethan Craw, Glenwood, Sr., F, 6-4

Bryson Pate, Sparta, Jr., G, 6-3

Landon Sims, Escambia Academy, Jr., G, 6-2

Campbell Webb, Southern Academy, Fr., G, 5-10

HONORABLE MENTION

Carson Alexander, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 6-4

Jackson Blalock, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Tyler Daniel,

Macon-East, Jr., F, 6-2

Mark Jones, Hooper, Sr., C, 6-1

COACH OF THE YEAR

Glynn Lott, Macon-East

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

