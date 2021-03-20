Greater Valley Area prepares for Clean Up Week

LaFAYETTE — The City of Valley will be partnering with Chambers County once again with the recycling of electronic waste. Residents of LaFayette and the rural county can bring their unwanted electronic items with a cord to the county highway department, which is located at 18017 U.S. Highway 431 on the north side of LaFayette. It is open from Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT.

Electronic items the county’s solid waste provider will not pick up can be brought to the county highway department from April 5-8. These items will then be taken to the Valley Farmer’s Market, where they will be picked up for recycling.

Valley residents may take their unwanted electronic items to the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10. Items will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. EST on those two days.

Clean Up Week in Valley will conclude that weekend. On the week of April 5, AmWaste will be running extra trucks to pick up items being discarded as part of spring cleaning. The week of April 12, they will be running extra trucks to pick up yard trimmings.

Saturday, April 10 is Clean Up Day in Valley. Civic groups, businesses, church groups and individual volunteers are being asked to meet at the Community Center at 8 a.m. EST to join together in cleaning litter from selected roadsides in the city. Everyone who signs up before April 3 will receive a free biscuit. They will also be given work gloves and trash bags to pick up litter.

Also on April 10, the city of Valley will be having its first city-wide yard sale. Those who sign up by March 26 will receive a yard sign and will be placed on a city-wide map, The cost to enter is $5, and registration forms are available at city hall. For more information, call (334) 756-5290. The event is expected to attract customers from out of town.

Citizens from the Standing Rock community will be having a clean-up day on Saturday, April 17. They will be cleaning up litter from County Road 278 from Highway 431 to the Georgia state line. It’s a 10-mile stretch of highway, and anyone who wants to help them will be welcome to join. They will meet at the Standing Rock Community House at 8 a.m. that morning.

