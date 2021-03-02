Guthrie’s coming to Lanett

Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger-only restaurant, announced on Tuesday that construction and build-out will soon begin on its newest restaurant in Lanett, according to a press release from the restaurant and the city of Lanett.

The new Guthrie’s is set to open in the next several months at 2315 Broad Avenue next to the I-85 overpass at Exit 79 on the former Alamo Fireworks site. The new Lanett Guthrie’s is owned and operated by local residents and business partners Chris Clark and Brian Pester.

“For more than 55 years, Guthrie’s has been hand-breading chicken fingers and serving up our version of classic Southern hospitality across the Southeast and Midwest,” Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that Brian and Chris have now joined our team to introduce folks in Lanett and the surrounding communities to our signature chicken fingers and classic sides. We know they’ll make new and appreciative Guthrie’s fans in Eastern Alabama and spread that enthusiasm across the entire region.”

Since signing their agreement last year, both Clark and Pester have been active brand ambassadors for Guthrie’s while their restaurant location is under development. Their new restaurant is part of Guthrie’s strategic growth plan that features a new restaurant prototype highlighting design and operational enhancements such as a stronger focus on drive-thru while highlighting a softer color palette, more lighting and a modern edge that enhances the customer experience.

“We are chicken finger-loving locals that appreciate our community and plan to give back through our new Lanett Guthrie’s,” Clark said. “Because Lanett is a community that thrives when we work together, we know we must do our part to lend a helping hand. When I learned that Guthrie’s wanted to develop in Lanett, I jumped at the chance to become a Guthrie’s franchisee and serve the best chicken fingers around with my friend and business partner by my side.”

For more than 55 years, Guthrie’s has drawn in crowds across the country for its hand-breaded chicken rooted in a tradition of fresh, hot, and fast, with a generous dash of southern hospitality. Rounding out Guthrie’s menu is hand-chopped coleslaw, crinkle-cut French fries, Texas toast and its signature sauce.

“There is something classic and quintessential about Guthrie’s golden fried chicken fingers that everyone can relate to,” Pester said. “Especially after last year and in light of everything we’ve been going through since the onset of the pandemic, we’re particularly excited to offer Lanett and Chambers County families, residents and visitors a chance to experience the deliciousness Guthrie’s offers while putting a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Guthrie’s has spread to six states and more than 40 locations.

“We are very fortunate and excited that Guthrie’s has chosen Lanett as their newest location,” said Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy in the press release. “This is an excellent restaurant brand with an outstanding reputation for quality food and service. A lot of time, energy, and commitment went into securing this location. I want to thank the Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA) and Director of Commercial and Community Development Chris Busby for their actions in securing this site. I want to thank Guthrie’s Franchising and especially Franchisees Chris Clark and Brian Pester for choosing to reinvest in their hometown – it’s a compliment to both them and the city.”

“This is most certainly a big win for the City of Lanett and Chambers County,” Busby said. “This is a high-profile location that we’ve been anxious to see developed for quite some time and I cannot think of a better brand to take up that charge. With the reputation and quality that Guthrie’s brings, along with the involvement of Chris and Brian, I have no doubt that this location will thrive and be yet another strong asset to our community.”

The new Lanett Guthrie’s will be located at 2315 Broad Avenue, Lanett, Alabama. 36863. The restaurant will open in the next several months and will operate Monday – Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. To contact the store visit guthrieschicken.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

