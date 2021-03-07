Chambers County Sheriff’s Department investigates I-85 shooting

On arrival, Deputies located a Silver Dodge Charger parked along the side of the road that appeared to have bullet hole damage.

According to Sheriff Sid Lockhart, the driver of the vehicle appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. At this time the victim is believed to be in stable condition

Lockhart said the incident did not appear to be random. “At this point, this incident is believed to not be a random act. It is believed that the victim and offender know each other,” Lockhart said.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Dustin Smith at (334)864-4301 or Crime Stoppers (334)215-STOP