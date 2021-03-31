Joseph “Frank” Walls (Grand Daddy) 81, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center.

Frank was born on Nov. 18, 1939, in Buffalo, to the late Joseph Frank Walls and Jessie Mae Lyons Walls. He attended Valley High School. He was in the Army National Guard. He worked in the mills and Ampex in Opelika, where he retired.

Frank is survived by his daughters, Leanne (Ricky) Turnham, Susie (Kenny) Noles; his son, Frank (Alisa) Walls; his grandchildren Mitchell (Amber) Turnham, Matthew (Rachel) Turnham, Jordan (Kristin) Walls, Trace Walls, Dwayne Noles; great-grandchildren Mason, Madison, Bryce, Brantley, and Brooklyn Turnham, Fisher Walls, Brooklyn and River Noles; brother, Gary (Donita) Walls; special-in-laws, Ricky and Diane Shaver, Phil (Mary Ann) Shaver and Janice Howard; nephew, Johnny (Sandy) Walls; niece Sharon (Ray) Fleming and many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Ethel Walls; parents-in-law, Hoyt and Sue Shaver and brother-in-law, Larry Shaver.

Frank loved Alabama sports, especially football and softball. He came to know the Lord as his Savior later in life and loved the Lord. He was a very faithful member of Todd Congregational Christian Church. Frank enjoyed keeping a new hot rod car every three years and kept them showroom new. He enjoyed sharing stories of his past and would keep his family and friends in tears from laughing. Frank enjoyed his early morning breakfast meetings with all his buddies. Frank was very faithful in caring for his parents in their late years. Frank loved his family and spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and he was always at any event or party they had.

Frank was a devoted father, brother and friend and will be greatly missed by all.

A visitation will be held at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 6 p.m. EST – 8 p.m. EST for anyone wishing to pay respects and give condolences to the family.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 1, 2021, with a committal service to follow in Johnson Brown Memorial Gardens. Brother Russ Janney officiating.

Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Frank, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

