Lanett council honors pair of employees

LANETT — Two City of Lanett employees were honored by the city council Monday for a good deed that helped an elderly Lanett resident.

On Thursday, March 4, Lamar Oliver and Steven Vaughn of the Streets and Grounds Department were doing their normal duties when they noticed a wallet lying in the roadway on Highway 50.

They recovered it, looked inside and found a large amount of money along with the name and address of the owner. They immediately went to the address and found an elderly woman in great distress over the loss of a large amount of money.

More than $1,800 was in the wallet. It was a big chunk of her retirement savings, and something she didn’t need to lose.

Needless to say, she was beyond grateful to get it back.

“Their honesty and integrity made the City of Lanett proud,” Mayor Kyle McCoy said “The Lanett City Council and citizens of Lanett thank and commend them for doing this.”

“It would have been so easy for anyone in that situation to have kept the money and thrown away the wallet,” said Council Member Angelia Thomas. “What mattered to them is that someone had lost it and needed it back. They saved the day for an elderly woman who did not need to lose part of her life savings.”

Council Member Charles Looser said he was proud of the actions of the two employees and was pleased with city workers overall.

“I am always hearing nice things about our employees,” he said. “People compliment them on being polite to them, and that’s good. It doesn’t cost anything to be nice to someone, and we need more of that in this world.”

