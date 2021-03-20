Mr. Dewey Houston “Hoot” Hamilton, 83, of Valley, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Hamilton was born in River View, Feb. 12, 1938, to the late Tommy Lee Hamilton, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Lashley Hamilton. He also loved his step mother, Renea Mitchell. He served in the U.S. Marines. He worked 41 years in the Lanett Mill before retiring in 2002. He loved to fish, hunt and to ride dirt roads. He was very close to two of his grandsons, Brandon and Adam and had many more grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. EST, 12:30 p.m. CT at the Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett with the Rev. Billie Watts officiating.

He is survived by four sons, Michael Wayne, Richard Lee, Walter Aaron and Johnny Ray.

His wife, Shirley died Sept. 6, 2013. He was the last of his siblings that preceded him in death, Tommy Lee Hamilton, Dorothy Lucille McKenzie, Martha Ellen Short, Joseph Frank (Irene) Hamilton, Mary Maude (Aaron) Hill, Wendell Forest (Inez) Hamilton, Jerry (Charlene) Hamilton and David (Heidi) Hamilton.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

