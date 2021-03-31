Mr. Raymond Emanuel Ennis

Raymond Emanuel Ennis died in Newnan, Georgia on March 25, 2021 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital at the age of 79.

Ray is survived by wife, Jennifer Ennis; children, Stella Ennis, Selina (Danny) Lee, Landra (Brent) Day, Alana (Jason) Adams; and stepdaughter, Susie Oliver. He is also survived by siblings, Jerome Ennis, Sue Mauldin, David (Susan) Ennis and Woody (Sabrina) Ennis as well as 11 loving grandchildren and several great-grands, too.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Florence Bailey and Gaines Ennis, of Lanett; his brother, Earl Ennis and his daughter, Ramona Ennis.

Ray was born on July 8, 1941, in Huguley. He was a hard worker with a great attention to detail and enjoyed a long career as a field superintendent in commercial construction overseeing many large projects across the greater Atlanta area. His claim to fame was leading the crew that built the Mindbender at Six Flags over Georgia. After several sand bag dummies failed the test, Ray volunteered to be the first human to ride the looping coaster, knowing that if he was in charge of its construction it was “done right.” Forty years later, Mindbender is one of the few looping roller coasters to employ only a lap bar and is still safely thrilling riders such as his grandchildren to this day.

Ray married Jennifer on Feb. 14, 1987, and they have been lifelong sweethearts ever since. After moving to Sharpsburg they enjoyed birdwatching, spending time with neighbors, and occasionally slipping “up the road” to test their luck at the casinos in their free time. Mostly, he enjoyed taking care of his dogs. He was always enamored with his beloved pets through the years, who served as close to family as real kin and each one held a special place in his heart. Lulu and Mae Belle will miss their daddy greatly.

Ray loved tinkering and working with his hands and enjoyed gardening and fishing. His children remember him as a dedicated hard working family man who encouraged them to pursue their goals and was so proud of their accomplishments. He was a fine friend to many that knew him and would give someone in need the shirt off his back.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Newnan-Coweta Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hillcrestchapelcares.com. The family would like to thank Piedmont Newnan staff for their efforts and care.

