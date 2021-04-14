Betty Davis Johnson, 79, of McLeansville North Carolina, formerly of Valley, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her son’s residence in McLeansville, North Carolina. She was born April 28, 1941, in Opelika.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children, William (Donna) Johnson, Sherry (Curtis) Tolbert, of Valley, Marie Johnson, of Columbus, Georgia, Steve (Tina) Johnson, of Opelika, Timmy (Sharon) Johnson, of McLeansville, North Carolina; sisters, Mary (Jimmy) Kilgore, Mildred (Lewis) Irvin, Sarasue (Jerry) Coker, Maybelle Davis; brothers, James Lee Davis, Jerry (EtterJo) Davis, Joseph (Shelia) Davis; a sister-in-law; Carolyn Davis; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy (Roho) Johnson; parents, Arthur and Stella Davis; brothers, Leon and Tom Davis.

Mrs. Johnson was a member of Friendship Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, going to church, and traveling with Billy while he was alive.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT at Friendship Christian Church, Valley with the Rev. Buddy Harris officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

