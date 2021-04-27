Bowling for Valley Haven returns in May
VALLEY — Bowling for Valley Haven was one of the many Hike/Bike/Run events that did not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will resume this year on Tuesday, May 4 with safety precautions included. In order to reduce the overall crowd size for an indoor event, Bowling for Valley Haven will take place in two parts, the first at 6 p.m. EDT and the second one at 8 p.m. Masks are recommended.
There will be four members for each team and a team entry fee of $60. This covers the shoe rental and the bowling for all four bowlers. Scores are from scratch, and certificates will be given to the first place teams. Free Hike/Bike/Run t-shirts will be given to the members of the first paid team entry received. The team captain will be given a shirt with his or her team registration. Team members who get $50 in pledges will get a free Hike/Bike/Run shirt.
The deadline for the bowling entries is Friday, April 30.
For more information, contact Valley Bowl at (334) 768-2729 or Valley Haven School at (334) 756-2868.
The 45th Hike/Bike/Run will be taking place Saturday, May 1st.
Entry forms are available at Valley Haven and at Valley Bowl. Make checks payable to Valley Bowl.
