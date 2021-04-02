ClearWater Solutions extends scholarship deadline

LANETT – ClearWater Solutions, which manages the public works, water and wastewater systems for numerous communities in the Southeast, including the city of Lanett, will award a scholarship this spring to a well-deserving area high school graduating senior. The $1,000 scholarship is among 14 the company is giving students in its service areas.

The scholarship application has now been extended until April 8 due to the recent storms in the southeast.

“We are excited to be able to increase the number of scholarships we are awarding this year,” company President Rick Ailiff said in a press release. “We awarded two scholarships in 2019, 10 last year, and we will award 14 this year. Our company is always looking for meaningful ways to give back to the communities in which we serve, and this is just one of those efforts.”

In the Lanett area served by CWS, the company is currently accepting applications from seniors at Lanett High School for the $1,000 scholarship. The applications, along with the submittal instructions, can be obtained from the school’s guidance office. Completed forms must be received by April 8.

In 2019, CWS started its scholarship program by awarding two $1,000 scholarships. This year, the program was expanded to 14 scholarships for students in CWS service areas in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

“A college education can have a significant impact on a student’s future and success,” Ailiff said. “Not only does it open up a world of opportunities, but it greatly increases earning power, giving a boost to their families and community.”

As an example, a study last year found that a student with an associate degree from a two-year community college can expect to earn about $7,300 more a year than peers with only a high school diploma. A four-year college degree adds, on average, another $18,000 a year in earnings. Unemployment rates are also substantially lower for those with some college education.

“ClearWater Solutions knows that investing in the education of our young people is a direct investment in the communities we serve,” Ailiff said.

Qualifying students may enroll in any college or technical school in pursuit of the degree of their choice. High school academic performance, community involvement and financial need are considered in the selection process. Scholarship winners will be announced by the end of April.

ClearWater Solutions is a leading provider of water and wastewater treatment services to governments, municipalities, private individuals and water boards in the Southeastern United States.

For more information about the company, please visit www.clearwatersol.com or on Facebook.

