Greater Valley Area to participate in more than 100 events at state track meet

Schools from the Greater Valley Area competed in their sectional meets this past weekend before traveling to Gulf Shores for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s state competition, which starts on Thursday.

The four schools excelled at their meets, as athletes will take place in 103 different events this weekend.

BEULAH

The Bobcats qualified for 25 events at the state meet. At the 3A Section 2 meet this past weekend, the Beulah girls team finished first for the first time in school history.

Senior Angelia Calloway qualified for the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute 05.72 seconds, the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes 43.19 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.61 seconds.

Eighth-grader Ny’Kerrion Cooper qualified for the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute 05.64 seconds and the 800-meter with a time of 2 minutes 48.32 seconds.

Junior Myleah Beaty qualified for the 100-meter dash with a time of 19.91 seconds and the 300 hurdles with a time of 56.51 seconds.

Sophomore Tymesha Miles qualified in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 21.41 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 59.66 seconds.

Junior Grace Portis qualified in the javelin throw with a distance of 69 feet 3 inches and the shot put with a shot of 27 feet 9 inches.

Cara Wood qualified for the discus with a throw of 81 feet 8 inches and the shot put with a throw of 27 feet 8 inches.

The girls’ 4×400 relay team, made up of Kumya Forman, Beatty, Cooper and Calloway, qualified with a time of 4 minutes 34.64 seconds.

The girls’ 4×800 relay team, made up of LaTaevia Willaims, Cooper, Trinity Karch and Destiny Karch, qualified with a time of 11 minutes 44.05 seconds.

The boys’ 4×400 relay, made up of TJ Washington, Thet Morris, Tray Wilson and Garisan Prestidge, qualified with a time of 3 minutes 50.9 seconds.

The boys’ 4×800 team, made up of Washington, Dawson Weldon, Jacob Friedman and Hardy Davies, qualified with a time of 10 minutes 03.1 seconds.

Jacori Tarver qualified in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet 6 inches.

Latravious Wilson qualified in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.93 seconds, 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.53 seconds and the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.18 seconds.

Morris qualified for the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.03 seconds.

Prestidge qualified in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes 10.7 seconds, the 1,600-meter with a time of 4 minutes 57.88 seconds and the 3,200-meter dash with a time of 11 minutes 21.15 seconds. His 1,600 meter and 3,200-meter dash set the school records.

LAFAYETTE

The Bulldogs qualified 30 events for the state meet.

Toniya Collier qualified for the 100-meter with a time of 12.96 seconds and the 200-meter with a time of 27.38 seconds.

Myaisa Ellis qualified for the 100-meter with a time of 13.14 seconds and the 200-meter with a time of 27.95 seconds.

Camille Sutton qualified for the 100-meter with a time of 13.45 seconds.

Nikki Upshaw qualified for the 200-meter with a time of 31.13 seconds.

A’Shayla James qualified in the 400-meter with a time of 1 minute 07.40 seconds, the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.36 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.92 seconds.

A’Niyah James qualified for the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.8 seconds, the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.82 seconds and the high jump with a jump of 4 feet 6 inches.

Feliah Greer qualified for the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.18 seconds, the shot put with a throw of 38 feet 10.25 inches, the discus with a distance of 92 feet 3 inches and the javelin with a throw of 113 feet 5 inches.

Tahia Black qualified for the shot put with a throw of 29 feet 9.25 inches and the javelin with a throw of 68 feet 11 inches.

Alshaquala Williams qualified in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet 02 inches in the javelin with a throw of 113 feet 5 inches.

NyAsia Chambers qualified in the discus with a throw of 76 feet 9 inches.

Quintresia Ellisa qualified in the discus with a throw of 69 feet 4.5 inches.

The girls’ 4×100-meter team qualified with a time of 51.31 seconds.

The girls’ 4×400-meter team qualified with a time of 4 minutes 35.11 seconds.

Joshua Combs qualified in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.83 seconds, the 200-meter with a time of 23.51 seconds, the high jump with a jump of 5 feet 8 inches and the long jump with a leap of 20 feet 6 inches.

DeMarcus Holloway qualified in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.29 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.94 seconds.

LANETT

The Panthers qualified for 38 total events for the state competition.

Samahria Davidson qualified for the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.97 seconds, the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.52 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.40 seconds.

BreAisa Hines qualified for the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.95 seconds, the 200-meter dash with a time of 30.8 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 14 feet 2 inches.

Ariel Hall qualified for the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute 8.54 seconds, the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 21.17 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 29 feet 7.5 inches.

Nakeriona Heard qualified in the 800-meter with a time of 2 minutes 52.04 seconds, the 1,600-meter with a time of 6 minutes 28.44 seconds and the 3,200-meter with a time of 13 minutes 50.38 seconds.

Ameria Zeigler qualified in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 21.17 seconds, the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 55.19 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 28 feet 8 inches.

Jayla Higgins qualified in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet 2 inches, the long jump with a leap of 14 feet 3.5 inches and the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet 5 inches.

The girls’ 4×100 team, made up of Hines, Higgins, Hall and Davidson, qualified with a time of 52.68 seconds.

The girls’ 4×400 team, made up of Davidson, Zeigler, Heard and Hall, qualified with a time of 4 minutes 34.25 seconds.

The boys’ 4×100 team, made up of Deshawn Walker, Kadarious Zachery, Tieko Wiliams and D’Quez Madden, qualified with a time of 46.34 seconds.

The boys’ 4×400 team, made up of Isiah Green, Cadarious Gilbeau, Madden and Markel Patrick, qualified with a time of 3 minutes 50.6 seconds.

Madden qualified in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.24 seconds and the 200-meter with a time of 24.80 seconds.

Williams qualified in the 100-meter with a time of 12.46 seconds, the 200-meter with a time of 25.76 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet 10 inches.

Jaquanious Billingsley qualified in the 200-meter with a time of 25.25 seconds.

Patrick qualified in the 400-meter with a time of 53.25 seconds, the high jump with a jump of six feet and the long jump with a leap of 18 feet 9 inches.

Devuntae Lynch qualified in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 21.62 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.23 seconds.

Teo Cheeks qualified in the high jump with a jump of 5 feet 6 inches.

Zackery qualified in the high jump with a time of 5-06 feet, the long jump with a 19-foot 8-inch leap and the triple jump finishing with a 39-foot 9-inch jump.

Johnny Thomas qualified in the shot put with a throw of 34 feet 7.25 inches.

VALLEY

The Rams qualified for 10 different events at their sectional meet this past weekend.

Sophomore Cortiryana Jones qualified for the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.24 seconds.

Senior Lexi Sanford qualified for the discus throw with a distance of 85-02 feet.

Freshman Heavonly Overcash qualified for the javelin throw with a distance of 87-06 feet.

Senior Josh Heath qualified for the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.31 seconds.

Junior Quinn Vega qualified for the 300-meter hurdle with a time of 42.41 seconds.

Senior Quez Trammell qualified for three events. He qualified for the long jump with a leap of 21-07.5 feet, the triple jump with a leap of 47-05.5 feet and the javelin throw with a throw of 140-04 feet.

The Valley 4×100 team, made up of Jadien Phillips, Heath Randall Brooks and Trammell, qualified with a time of 43.7 seconds.

The Valley 4×400 team, made up of Phillips, Heath, Vega and Romel Jackson, qualified with a time of 3.34.01.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

