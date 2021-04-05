Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System, LLC Expands manufacturing operations in Georgia

Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday that Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System, LLC, a world-renowned producer of automotive parts, will invest $9 million in expanding their seating manufacturing operations in West Point, Georgia. This expansion will create more than 150 jobs in Troup County.

“Georgia’s highly skilled workforce continues to attract manufacturing jobs in every corner of the state, and Hyundai TRANSYS’ continued investment in West Point shows that the hardworking people of west Georgia have proven they’re up to the task,” Kemp said. “I thank Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System for continuing to invest in Georgia, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this expansion creates in Troup County.”

Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System manufactures seats and seat foam pads for the Hyundai Santa Fe, KIA Sorento, and other models. In addition to providing seating structures for automobile manufacturers, the company also supplies seats to leading electric vehicle makers.

“We are excited for the new opportunity ahead as we expand our presence in the West Point community,” said Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System’s President and CEO Sangkil Jung. “We are proud of our partnership with the State of Georgia.”

This expansion will take Hyundai TRANSYS’ employment total in Georgia to more than 1,890 jobs. Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System, is continuing to hire for careers in production seat assembly, foam, quality, and logistics. Individuals interested in opportunities with Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System are encouraged to send a resume to resumes@hyundai-transys.com or visit www.hyundai-transys.com for additional information.

“On behalf of the West Point Development Authority, we want to thank Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System for its continued investment,” said Chairman of the West Point Development Authority Kevin Patrick. “Our automotive and existing industries are the backbone of our economic success, and we look forward to working with Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System as they undertake this latest expansion.”

Senior Project Manager Amanda Fields represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the West Point Development Authority, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Contributing more than $3 billion to Georgia’s economy, the state is committed to growing Georgia’s robust automotive ecosystem and creating solid manufacturing jobs of the future,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I extend my thanks to Hyundai TRANSYS and Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System for their continued investment in Georgia. I also thank our partners at the local, state, and federal levels who have worked to foster Georgia’s pro-business environment, which has undoubtedly helped give our automotive partners the confidence they need to continue to invest in the state.”

Georgia is home to more than 200 automotive-related facilities, and remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing, outpacing the United States in 10-year GDP growth in the manufacture of products including machinery, electrical equipment and components, and fabricated metals.

Hyundai TRANSYS is an automotive parts company that produces critical automobile parts, including transmissions, axles, and seats. It is the only company in the world specializing in transmissions. The company produces all types of automatic transmissions, manual transmissions, dual clutch transmissions (DCT), and continuously variable transmissions. Apart from transmissions, Hyundai TRANSYS also develops and produces top quality seats for Genesis, Santa Fe, Sorento, and other models.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

