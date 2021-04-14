Jerry Wayne Sanders

Jerry was welcomed into the gates of heaven with his Lord and Savior on April 6, 2021.

Survived by wife (his angel), Lorene Sanders; mother, (Bernice Adcox); daughters, Jasmine “babydoll” (pretty boy) Sanders and Karen “ladybug” (Brian) Meadows; sons, Eric (Tara) Sanders and Darryle (Holli) Sanders; brothers, Terry (Amiee) Sanders, Barry (Wanda) Sanders; his seven grandchildren that he adored, Ashlee Sanders, Cameron Sanders, Skyler Meadows, Kayla Meadows, Layne Sanders, Bella McGlaughlin and Ally Kinser.

Preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kristin Sanders; grandparents, Jack and Evelyn Cole; father, J. W. Sanders; and step-father, Phillip Adcox.

Jerry was the definition of a great man, he loved his family and was so very proud of each and every one of them. If there was one thing that brought instant joy to him, it was talking about his family. An extremely intelligent and hard working man, that worked so hard to support his family since he was 14 years old. He enjoyed working had it been yard work, house work, wood work, or going to his job at Michelin which he always said he was so fortunate to have a job where he got paid to do what he loved. You could meet Jerry and he would instantly have an impact on your life and add you to his prayer list. The most genuine, God serving, giving and caring man. There was not a question you could ask him that he didn’t know the answer to, and if he just so happen to not know, he loved to pull his phone out and Google it, he was going to find your answer. He loved his Alabama football, he never missed a game sitting in the living room with his angel. He always tried to be the coach through the tv screen. He always said his team was the best team.

Jerry was love and peace in our family, he knew just what to say to cheer us up if we were down. We will miss him dearly until we meet again.

I know he is beaming with glory in the arms of his Savior and daughter in heaven.

Deuteronomy 31:6: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Pastor Bill Bryan and Mr. Steve Kelly officiated. The family received friends Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. EST until the service hour at the funeral home.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

