Michael Stephen Finlay, age 63, of Valley, passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

He was born in Langdale, Alabama on Oct. 19, 1957, to the late Marianne Smith Finlay.

Michael enjoyed panning for gold, working on his cars, and was very humorous.

He is survived by a daughter, Dusty Luke; grandchildren, Gypsy Deas and Jacob Cook.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Michael, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Valley directing.

