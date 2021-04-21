Mr. Bob Henry Billingslea, the son of the late Amos and Betsy Bonner Billingslea, was born on April 30, 1927 in Chambers County. He departed this life on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Diversicare of Lanett.

Bob accepted Christ at an early age and joined the St. John Baptist Church. He later united with the St. John Community Baptist Church where he served faithfully as an usher.

Bob was a textile worker in the Lanett Bleachery & Dye Works and a mail carrier for West Point Pepperell’s Corporate Office. He retired from West Point Stevens with over 40 years of service.

Bob was united in holy matrimony to Luneda Morgan on April 13, 1963. Bob and Luneda celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary at his bedside days before he gained his wings.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and loving brother, John Lewis Billingslea, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Luneda Billingslea, Lanett; three daughters, Janice Pryor, College Park, Georgia, Melanie Toolsie, LaGrange and Stephanie Billingslea, Montgomery; six sons, Perry (Fannie) Griggs, Lawrenceville, Georgia, Randy Billingslea, Lanett, Rodney (Veronica) Morgan, Atlanta, Ritchie (Sara) Billingslea, Roanoke, Bobby (Sabrina) Billingslea, Roanoke and Tony (Doll) Billingslea, Wake Forest, North Carolina; four brothers, Jim E. Billingslea, LC (Barbara) Billingslea, Charlie Billingslea and Alfred Billingslea, Lanett; one sister, Mary A. Billingslea, Lanett; four sisters-in-law, Trudye (Lionel) Johnson, West Point, Rose Morgan Wood, Lanett, Esther (James) Dunson, LaGrange and Alesia (Marshall) Lyles, Opelika; two brothers-in-law, John (Carolyn) Morgan, Jr., Birmingham and Geryl (China) Morgan, Lanett; 24 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; honorary daughters, Wanda Pharris, Vicki Wilson and Lisa Truitt James; special friends, Chris Green, LaToya Brooks and Brenda Meadows; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, April 22, 2021, from the St. John Community Baptist Church Parking Lot with the Rev. Eric Dowdell, pastor and Eulogist. Overseer Gary Fanning, the Rev. Leonard Autry and the Rev. W.L. Darden, assisting. Interment will take place in the St. John Community Cemetery.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mwleemortuary.com

M. W. Lee Mortuary of West Point is entrusted with arrangements.

